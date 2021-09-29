Perez claims home run lead as Royals rally past Cleveland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez hit his major league-leading 47th home run and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Cleveland Indians 6-4 Tuesday night.

Perez also leads the majors in RBIs (118) and go-ahead home runs (17). The 31-year-old Perez trails Jorge Soler (2019) by one for the club record in homers.

“We probably won’t be the only team,” Cleveland acting manager DeMarlo Hale said when asked if he will be glad when he doesn’t have to see Perez again. “He’s had an incredible year.”