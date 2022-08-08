PGA: Players knew of consequences of joining LIV series

The PGA Tour asked a federal judge in San Francisco to deny the appeal of three suspended players who joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf and now want to compete in the tour’s lucrative postseason, arguing the players knew the consequences two months ago.

Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford filed a temporary restraining order last week, separate from 10 players who filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in San Jose, California, two days before the first of three FedEx Cup playoff events in the chase for the $18 million prize.