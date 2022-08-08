 | Mon, Aug 08, 2022
PGA: Players knew of consequences of joining LIV series

PGA officials are denying claims the golf tour holds a monopoly over professional golf, and thus should allow players to compete in the upstart LIV Golf series without repercussions.

August 8, 2022 - 1:27 PM

Players caddies and others look up from their assembled carts before the shotgun start of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational at Trump National Golf Club on Friday, July 28, 2022 in Bedminister, N.J. Photo by TNS

The PGA Tour asked a federal judge in San Francisco to deny the appeal of three suspended players who joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf and now want to compete in the tour’s lucrative postseason, arguing the players knew the consequences two months ago.

Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford filed a temporary restraining order last week, separate from 10 players who filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in San Jose, California, two days before the first of three FedEx Cup playoff events in the chase for the $18 million prize.

