 | Wed, Mar 20, 2024
PGA’s Monahan describes ‘constructive’ meeting with Saudi leader of LIV Golf

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf funders took a step toward what could be a union of the rival golf leagues. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan met with the Saudi leader of LIV recently.

By

Sports

March 20, 2024 - 1:47 PM

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan addresses the media during a news conference prior to the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images/TNS)

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — The PGA Tour took a first step in sparking negotiations with Saudi Arabia’s national wealth fund with a meeting in the Bahamas that Commissioner Jay Monahan described as “constructive” without offering many more details.

In a memo late Monday night to players, Monahan said the player directors on the PGA Tour Enterprises board met with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Public Investment Fund that provides the money behind rival LIV Golf.

It was the first time player directors, including Tiger Woods, met with Al-Rumayyan. Woods played nine holes with him at Albany Golf Club, according to a person informed of the meeting who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the private nature of the day.

