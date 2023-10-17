Phillies power past Diamondbacks in NLCS game one

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper celebrated his 31st birthday with a bang — a 420-foot homer on the first pitch he saw in the NL Championship Series.

That merited a special tribute. As he rounded third base, the Philadelphia Phillies slugger concocted a celebration on the fly: Harper held up three fingers on his left hand and one on his right and pretended to blow them out like candles on a cake as he crossed the plate.

“Sometimes I just do stuff, and that felt right,” Harper said. “So I thought I would step on home plate and do that.”