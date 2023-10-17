 | Tue, Oct 17, 2023
Phillies power past Diamondbacks in NLCS game one

Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos homered to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series. 

October 17, 2023 - 2:51 PM

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper watches his solo home run in the first inning of Game One of the National League Championship Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper celebrated his 31st birthday with a bang — a 420-foot homer on the first pitch he saw in the NL Championship Series.

That merited a special tribute. As he rounded third base, the Philadelphia Phillies slugger concocted a celebration on the fly: Harper held up three fingers on his left hand and one on his right and pretended to blow them out like candles on a cake as he crossed the plate.

“Sometimes I just do stuff, and that felt right,” Harper said. “So I thought I would step on home plate and do that.”

