Phillips dodges raindrops to win at Humboldt

HUMBOLDT — Inclement weather has not been friendly to Humboldt Speedway this year, and once again weather played a factor Friday.

Under a constant threat of pop-up showers, Luke Phillips beat the rain to park his No. 31 Ray’s Metal Depot USRA B-Mod in Humboldt Speedway victory lane.

Krew Walburn grabbed the early lead, until the fifth lap, when Phillips found the top side of the track to his liking and powered his way past Walburn. Behind Walburn, Tyler Kidwell and Brian McGowen engaged in a furious battle for third with both drivers closing in on the No. 28 machine.