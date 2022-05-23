 | Mon, May 23, 2022
Phillips dodges raindrops to win at Humboldt

Luke Phillips won a thrilling B-Mod feature at Humboldt Speedway, not long before rainy weather put an early finish on the night's proceedings.

May 23, 2022 - 3:19 PM

Luke Phillips takes the checkered flag to win Friday's B-Mods feature at Humboldt Speedway. Photo by FinishLine Phography / Dayton Sutterby

HUMBOLDT — Inclement weather has not been friendly to Humboldt Speedway this year, and once again weather played a factor Friday.  

Under a constant threat of pop-up showers, Luke Phillips beat the rain to park his No. 31 Ray’s Metal Depot USRA B-Mod in Humboldt Speedway victory lane.  

Krew Walburn grabbed the early lead, until the fifth lap, when Phillips found the top side of the track to his liking and powered his way past Walburn.  Behind Walburn, Tyler Kidwell and Brian McGowen engaged in a furious battle for third with both drivers closing in on the No. 28 machine.

