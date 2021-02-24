Pitchers and managers approve of MLB’s effort to deaden baseballs

Joe Maddon loves a good hit-and-run play, a timely stolen base, a well-executed sacrifice bunt, a choke-up-on-the-bat, two-strike bloop hit to shallow right field.

The Angels manager may have gained notoriety for his new-age motivational techniques and early embrace of analytics, but when it comes to baseball’s on-field product, he is old school to the core.

That’s why Maddon, 67, welcomed recent news reports that Major League Baseball had slightly deadened the ball this season amid a six-year surge of home runs.