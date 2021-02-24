Menu Search Log in

Pitchers and managers approve of MLB’s effort to deaden baseballs

Major League Baseball has announced it is loosening the stitching for its baseball, which should cut back on the record number of home runs players have been hitting in recent seasons. The move is applauded by pitchers and managers across MLB.

February 24, 2021 - 9:45 AM

Joe Maddon loves a good hit-and-run play, a timely stolen base, a well-executed sacrifice bunt, a choke-up-on-the-bat, two-strike bloop hit to shallow right field.

The Angels manager may have gained notoriety for his new-age motivational techniques and early embrace of analytics, but when it comes to baseball’s on-field product, he is old school to the core.

That’s why Maddon, 67, welcomed recent news reports that Major League Baseball had slightly deadened the ball this season amid a six-year surge of home runs.

