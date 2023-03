MORAN — The Marmaton Valley High softball team began their season by dropping a couple of home games against St. Paul on Monday evening.

The Wildcats (0-2) went ahead in the bottom of the first in game one, 1-0, but St. Paul unloaded for nine runs in the fourth inning alone for a 25-12 stomping. Marmaton Valley then allowed their pitching to get the best of them in the second game, losing 20-11.

Game one