MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s softball team picked up a hard-earned sweep of visiting Crest Thursday, winning 16-6 and 10-6.

The wins lift the Wildcats to 4-6 on the season. Crest drops to 4-8.

The Lancers broke out to an early 2-0 lead in the opener, but Marmaton Valley scored two in the first to tie, and then took control with a four-run second inning and a nine-run fourth.