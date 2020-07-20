Menu Search Log in

Players plead with NFL to address health, safety concerns

National Football League players want the league to ensure their safety during the season as COVID-10 cases rise.

By

Sports

July 20, 2020 - 10:04 AM

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during a news conference ahead of Super Bowl LIV at the Hilton Downtown in Miami on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/TNS

NFL players are publicly pleading with the league to address several health and safety concerns on the eve of training camp.

The league informed teams on Saturday that training camps will open on time even though discussions with the players’ union regarding testing for the coronavirus and other health and safety protocols are ongoing.

Rookies for Houston and Kansas City are set to report today and rookies for other teams are due on Tuesday. Players for all teams are scheduled to report by July 28.

