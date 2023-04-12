Pleasanton hosts local track teams

PLEASANTON — Marmaton Valley, Crest and Southern Coffey County High Schools met at the Pleasanton High School Invitational on Tuesday.

The three area schools fielded a dozen athletes who came in first place in their events. Crest had several winners in Ethan Godderz in the long jump and triple jump, Peyton Schmidt in the girls 800-meter run, Josie Walter in the 1600-meter run and Peyton Schmidt in the 3200.

In the boys 100 meter dash, Marmaton Valley’s Jaedon Granere took second place in 12.08 seconds while Crest’s Jerry Rodriguez came in fifth place with a time of 12.30 seconds. Crest’s Gentry McGhee placed sixth with a time of 12.45 seconds.