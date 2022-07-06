Post 15 AA earns road split with Parsons

 | Wed, Jul 06, 2022
Iola's AA American Legion team overcame a gut-wrenching 9-8 defeat at the hands of Parsons Tuesday, pulling out a 6-3 win in Game 2 to earn a doubleheader split.

July 6, 2022 - 3:35 PM

Iola AA American Legion's Trey Sommer bats in a game earlier this season. On Tuesday, Sommer hit a home run as the Indians split a doubleheader with Parsons. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

PARSONS — Tuesday featured a little bit of everything for Iola’s AA American Legion squad, good and bad, in a doubleheader split with Parsons.

The Indians saw plenty of clutch hitting, some solid pitching, offset by a few hiccups along the way as Parsons came back from an 8-3 deficit to win, 9-8. Undaunted, Iola pulled out a 6-3 win in the nightcap.

The split gives the Indians an 11-9 record as they prepare for the final action of the regular season. Iola hosts Overbrook at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Humboldt Sports Complex before taking on El Dorado in two games, also at Humboldt, on Monday evening.

