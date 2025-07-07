Post 15 Indians 17U winless at Mo-Kan

The Iola American Legion Post 15 Indians 17U came away from this weekend’s Mo-Kan Showdown Tournament in Topeka winless after going 0-3 in pool play.

The Indians kicked off the tournament with a 9-1 loss to the Kansas Senators Saturday, then fell to the Topeka Stogies 9-4 Sunday before wrapping up the

tournament with a 21-2 loss to Sedalia Post 642 21-2.

Despite holding their own in the early going, the Senators’ six-run fifth inning made the difference in Iola’s 9-1 loss in the tournament opener. Starter Thomas Allee took the loss with four strikeouts over four innings while allowing two hits and three runs. Outfielders Broderick Peters and Trapper Boren registered the Indians’ only hits of the game while third baseman Ty Shaughnessy drove in Iola’s only RBI.

The Indians put up more of a fight in the penultimate game of the Mo-Kan Showdown but could not overcome a pair of three-run innings while falling in the 9-4 loss. Shaughnessy took the mound tallying three strikeouts over 1 1/3 innings and allowing three runs on a hit and three walks. Reliever Isaak Bishop posted a strikeout over three innings while allowing a pair of runs. Shortstop Kale Pratt posted the Indians’ only hit and RBI of the game on a third-inning single.

In the finale, the Indians took a molly-whopping by Post 642, who scored 14 unanswered runs to end the contest by the third inning. Trailing 7-0 after the opening at-bat, Shaughnessy put Iola on the scoreboard while reaching home after taking advantage on a wild throw to second base, then Peters plated Allee moments later. Peters had a team-leading two hits and the Indians’ only RBI. Shaughnessy and outfielder Ruger Boren had one hit each.

The Indians exit last weekend’s action with a 7-11 record. They host Pittsburg Wednesday for a doubleheader at Alumni Field on the campus of Allen Community College. First pitch is at 6 p.m.