Post 15 Junior Legion squad drops pair

NEODESHA — Iola’s Junior American Legion squad had a tough go of it on the road Tuesday.

The 17-and-under Post 15 Indians got the early lead in both games of their doubleheader but were unable to keep up the momentum in a pair of 11-2 setbacks.

Iola doesn’t have long to fret. The Indians will be in Fort Scott for a doubleheader Thursday and will return home for two more against Olpe on Friday at Allen Community College.

A two-out rally gave the Indians a quick 2-0 lead in the opener.

Ty Lord singled with one out, stole second and third and scampered home after the ball got away from the Cardinals catcher. Easton Weseloh then reached via a walk and scored on Reed Clift’s single to right.

But Neodesha got a run back in the bottom of the first and took the lead for good with a four-run second inning. The cardinals added three more in both the third and fifth innings.

Clift led the offense with a pair of singles. Lord and Kale Pratt also singled.

Ty Shaughnessy, Pratt, Weseloh and Clift shared pitching duties. They combined to allow nine hits with five strikeouts and five walks.

Austin Crooks led off the second game with a walk. He moved up a base on a passed ball and scored on Lord’s line drive to right field.

Neodesha evened the score in the bottom of the first and took control with a six-run second.

The Indians got a run back in the third when Lord tripled with two outs and scored on Pratt’s single, making it 7-2.

But Neodesha put things away with a run of its own in the third and three more in the fourth.

Lord hit a single and triple, while Pratt had a single and double for Iola in the nightcap. Broden Emerson singled twice. Crooks and Brock Michael also had singles.

Trevor Tatman went the distance on the mound for Iola, giving up 12 hits.