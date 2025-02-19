Potts completes first week as Iola Register sports editor

As I sit here grounded by Mother Nature, recently promoted Register Sports Editor Richard Luken suggested writing an introduction as I take the reins of the sports desk.

For the past week, Richard has sacrificed his time and energy introducing me to coaches and showing me the expectations of the Iola Register. Considering the Register’s slew of Kansas Press Association awards the past few years, coming here is a rare treat. The sports desk at the Register is not a cookie-cutter position.

Just like how iPhone users say they will never switch to Android, it’s the little touches most would hardly notice that make a difference. Seeing Richard’s enthusiasm covering a middle school basketball game is refreshing when I’ve personally had editors tell me middle school sports are “Not even worth your time.”

I never went against whatever the boss said, but in the back of my mind I knew it wasn’t true because of what I learned at my first daily newspaper job at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La. There, I learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” They called him that because of his love of all things sports at all levels.

Byrd was just as comfortable covering a little league baseball playoff game as he was the Shreveport Pirates minor league baseball team. He built a true sports community. When stars would emerge, fans could track his or her performances all the way back to the box scores from their pop-warner football or little league soccer games. If it was important to the people, then it was important to Jerry Byrd.

With that mentality, I took my first sports editor job at the Natchitoches Times. Just like Jerry, I too covered middle school and even little league sports. As a green sports reporter, I used little league and middle school games as practice for covering high school and college programs. Since Natchitoches, I’ve covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas.

It’s been a wild ride so far. I’ve covered LSU’s run to the national championship, American Pharoah winning the Kentucky Derby and later the Triple Crown. I’ve covered state champions, McDonald’s All-Americans, 6-man football in the Texas High Desert and everything in between. However, Iola, above all my other stops, feels most like home.

I grew up in Johnson County, so it’s neat to be just an hour or so from my old stomping grounds. I applied for the job because I know the area, I know the teams. I spent much of my youth with my parents driving out here for games and matches all the time. In fact, I covered a lot of teams here when I worked for the Chanute Tribune. It just felt like a great fit.

I have a lot to learn about the area, and the teams, and I look forward to the process. Coming in at the end of the season is a bummer, but it means I get a fresh start this spring. Unfortunately, at least weather-wise, we’re a long way from spring. In the meantime, I look forward to getting to meet all the coaches and athletes and thankful for Richard for making this transition period much easier.