Prairie blues at Prairie View

LA CYGNE — It only seemed like they were tackling actual buffaloes.

Iola High’s return to the gridiron — the Mustangs’ first game back from a three-week, COVID-19-related layoff — was painful in more ways than one Monday.

Host Prairie View ground out more than 230 yards rushing, and in so doing, controlled much of the action in a 42-7 win over the Mustangs.