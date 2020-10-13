Prairie blues at Prairie View

LA CYGNE — It only seemed like they were tackling actual buffaloes.
Iola High’s return to the gridiron — the Mustangs’ first game back from a three-week, COVID-19-related layoff — was painful in more ways than one Monday.
Host Prairie View ground out more than 230 yards rushing, and in so doing, controlled much of the action in a 42-7 win over the Mustangs.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives