Menu Search Log in

Prairie blues at Prairie View

Iola scored first, but the rest was all Prairie View as the Buffalos rode a potent ground game to a 42-7 victory. The loss drops the Mustangs to 2-2 on the season.

By

Sports

October 13, 2020 - 9:56 AM

A trio of Iola High defenders, Aiden Jones (52), TJ Taylor (1) and Josh Kaufman (21) converge on Prairie View ball carrier Bodi Isenhower in the Mustangs’ 42-7 defeat Monday. The game was Iola’s first since the team came off a three-week layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

LA CYGNE — It only seemed like they were tackling actual buffaloes.

Iola High’s return to the gridiron — the Mustangs’ first game back from a three-week, COVID-19-related layoff — was painful in more ways than one Monday.

Host Prairie View ground out more than 230 yards rushing, and in so doing, controlled much of the action in a 42-7 win over the Mustangs.

Related
October 19, 2018
September 11, 2015
September 22, 2012
September 20, 2012
Trending