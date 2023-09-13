 | Wed, Sep 13, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Proessional players renew call for natural grass fields

The NFL Players Association wants the league to switch all its fields to natural grass, calling it the easiest decision the NFL can make to protect players. Executive director Lloyd Howell says NFL players overwhelmingly prefer grass.

By

Sports

September 13, 2023 - 3:49 PM

A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on Jan. 8, 2012, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Nick Laham/Getty Images/TNS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL Players Association wants the league to switch all its fields to natural grass, calling it “the easiest decision the NFL can make.”

Executive director Lloyd Howell issued a statement Wednesday morning saying NFL players “overwhelmingly prefer it and the data is clear that grass is simply safer than artificial turf.” Howell said the issue “has been near the top of the players’ list during my team visits and one I have raised with the NFL.”

The players’ union called for the change less than 48 hours after a season-ending injury to four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon in his debut with the New York Jets on Monday night.

Related
November 18, 2022
November 6, 2020
July 20, 2020
November 18, 2019
Most Popular