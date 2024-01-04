 | Thu, Jan 04, 2024
Prosecutors dismiss felony charges against Jackson Mahomes

A lack of cooperation from the alleged victim prompted prosecutors to dismiss three felony charges against Jackson Mahomes, brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The younger Mahomes still faces a charge of misdemeanor battery.

January 4, 2024 - 1:36 PM

Jackson Mahomes sits with his attorneys at a hearing Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Johnson County District Court. Photo by Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/TNS

Prosecutors in Kansas on Wednesday dismissed three felony charges related to accusations that Jackson Mahomes — the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — grabbed a woman by the neck and kissed her against her will.

Johnson County Assistant District Attorney Megan Ahsens had filed a motion Tuesday to dismiss three counts of aggravated sexual battery. Jackson Mahomes appeared at a hearing Wednesday and the felony charges were dropped. A fourth charge — misdemeanor battery — remains, and Jackson Mahomes pleaded not guilty to that charge.

The court filing cited a lack of cooperation from the alleged victim.

