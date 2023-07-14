 | Fri, Jul 14, 2023
Pulisic signs with AC Milan

Christian Pulisic will attempt to revive his sagging club career at American-owned AC Milan leading into a home World Cup in the United States in 2026. Pulisic has signed a four-year deal with Milan. The club also has the option for a further season.

By

Sports

July 14, 2023 - 2:27 PM

Christian Pulisic of Chelsea in action during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Dec. 28, 2020 in London, England. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images/TNS)

MILAN (AP) — After struggling for playing time in his fourth season with Chelsea, Christian Pulisic finalized a four-year contract with U.S.-owned AC Milan on Thursday.

The 24-year-old American midfielder and forward, who joined Chelsea after four seasons with Borussia Dortmund, scored 26 goals in 145 games with the Blues and won a Champions League medal in 2021. But after netting 19 Premier League goals in his first three seasons he had just one in 2022-23 — none in 20 matches after Oct. 8. He made just two starts after Jan. 5.

“I haven’t gotten the opportunities I’ve wanted in recent years and haven’t reached the level that I want to be at, and this is a great opportunity for me to do that,” Pulisic said during an online news conference with U.S. media.

