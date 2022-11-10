U.S. men’s team makes cuts ahead of Qatar

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. World Cup team is truly of the video generation. Players who received a FaceTime from coach Gregg Berhalter were headed to Qatar and those given audio calls missed the cut.

“I think the best part of it the last couple of days was really seeing genuine smiles from the guys when I told them, and that’s priceless,” Berhalter said Wednesday night after the televised announcement of his 26-man roster.

Tim Ream, Haji Wright, Joe Scally and Sean Johnson made it.