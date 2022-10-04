 | Tue, Oct 04, 2022
Qatar World Cup viewing boycotting

A growing number of French cities are refusing to erect screens to broadcast World Cup matches to protest Qatar’s human rights record.

PARIS (AP) — Paris will not broadcast World Cup matches on giant screens in public fan zones amid concerns over rights violations of migrant workers and the environmental impact of the tournament in Qatar.

It follows similar moves by other French cities, despite France going in as the defending champion. Some other European teams or federations are also looking at ways to protest.

Pierre Rabadan, deputy mayor of Paris in charge of sports, told reporters in the French capital that the decision against public broadcasting of matches is due to “the conditions of the organization of this World Cup, both on the environmental and social level.”

