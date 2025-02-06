Quick start lifts Allen men to victory

FORT SCOTT — Allen Community College put six players in double figures as the Red Devils pulled ahead early and defeated Fort Scott, 92-81, Wednesday.

The victory levels Allen’s Jayhawks Conference record at 4-4 (9-12 overall) and marks a bid of redemption for ACC, which lost at home to Fort Scott in overtime in early January.

This time around, the Red Devils raced to a 37-24 halftime lead.

Fort Scott’s offense started clicking after the break, but so did Allen’s.

Mike Smith came off the bench to lead the way with 20 points and 12 rebounds, followed by Tyler Pinder with 16 points, six rebounds and six assists, Henri Ray-Young and Dirk Johnson scored 12 each, Malachi Schilreff had 11 and Lewis HIll 10. Javontae Costner had three steals

The Red Devils were a sterling 18 of 21 from the line to stay in front.

Fort Scott, conversely, was a cool 20 of 36 from the free throw line, and hit 7 of 21 3-point attempts.

Officials whistled both teams for a combined 50 personal fouls, 27 against the Red Devils. Three ACC starters, Ray-Young, Schilreff and Pinder, fouled out by the final buzzer.

Devin Boone’s 17 led the Greyhounds.

Allen hits the road once again Saturday at Hesston before hosting Neosho County next Wednesday.

Allen (37-55—92)

FG/3pt FT F TP

Costner 2 0 0 4

Ray-Young 3/2 0 5 12

Schilreff 5 1 5 11

Hill 4 2 4 10

Smith 8 4 3 20

Pinder 3/1 7 5 16

Langford 1/1 2 1 7

Johnson 4 4 4 12

Totals 28/6 18 27 92

Fort Scott (24-57—81)

Hollis 2/2 4 2 14

Franklin 2/2 1 4 11

Daniels 2/2 4 3 14

Boone 5/1 4 4 17

Taft 7 1 3 15

Budy 1 2 4 4

White 1 4 2 6

Totals 20/7 20 23 81