ERIE — In the same amount of time it normally takes to shoot a full 18-hole course, the Humboldt High golf team shot only nine at Erie.

That’s because Monday’s inclement weather caused an almost 2-hour delay after seven holes. Humboldt finished in seventh place while Erie, Caney Valley and Fredonia rounded out the top three places.

Jayhawk-Linn came in fourth place while Eureka came in fifth and Neodesha was in sixth place.