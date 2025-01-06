Rally comes up short for Crest Lady Lancers

COLONY — A cold start doomed Crest High’s girls Friday.

The Lady Lancers struggled finding their stride against Southeast’s pressure defense.

Southeast, conversely, rode some hot shooting from Eliz White and Teagan Warner on the way to a 49-42 victory.

The loss drops Crest to 3-3 with a matchup against Jayhawk-Linn slated for Tuesday.

“Give Southeast credit,” Crest head coach Steve Zimmerman said. “Their press gave us problems and got us out of rhythm. We couldn’t get into our offense, but we had our chances.”

Southeast broke out of the gates to lead 16-5 before Crest’s Jaycee Schmidt hit a pair of 3-pointers early in the second quarter to pull CHS back to within 16-13.

But Southeast’s White drilled a 3-pointer to end the first half to push the lead to 23-15.

Southeast then opened the second half with a quick six-point run to push its lead to 29-15.

Cursten Allen caught fire for Crest in the second half. She drilled a 3-pointer midway through the third quarter before Kinley Edgerton added four points late in the period to slice the deficit to 34-26.

Allen scored eight points in the fourth quarter and Karlee Boots added six as Crest closed the gap to five down the stretch, but Southeast hit just enough free throws late — 9 of 16 in the fourth quarter — to stay safely in front.

“That’s one thing about these girls,” Zimmerman said. “They never quit. We’ll recover from this.” Crest High’s Jaycee Schmidt (1) and Southeast’s Camryn Sanders leap for the ball Friday. Photo by Richard Luken

Allen scored 12 points and Schmidt scored 10 to lead Crest. Boots and Edgerton added nine and seven points, respectively. Warner’s 14 points led Southeast, while White added 12 and Bella Tavernaro scored 11.

