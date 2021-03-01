Rally comes up short for Fillies

OTTAWA — It was anything but easy, the most unusual of basketball seasons that came to an all-too-early conclusion Saturday for Iola High’s girls.

The Fillies fell, 49-40, to Ottawa in the Class 4A Substate Quarterfinals, sending home a team that was short on wins, but abundant in other intangibles.

“I have a lot of big takeaways,” Iola head coach Kelsey Johnson said. “It’s not how you want your first year to go as far as record wise, (1-18) but besides the record, it is how you want your first year to go. You have great kids, you have great attitudes.”