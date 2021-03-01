Menu Search Log in

Rally comes up short for Fillies

Iola High's basketball team put forth its most complete game of the season Saturday, but it was not enough as Ottawa secured a 49-40 victory in the Class 4A substate playoffs. The defeat ends the season for the Fillies.

By

Sports

March 1, 2021 - 9:52 AM

Iola High's Becca Sprague (24) puts up a shot between a quartet of Ottawa defenders Saturday. Sprague scored 13 in Iola's 49-40 defeat. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

OTTAWA — It was anything but easy, the most unusual of basketball seasons that came to an all-too-early conclusion Saturday for Iola High’s girls.

The Fillies fell, 49-40, to Ottawa in the Class 4A Substate Quarterfinals, sending home a team that was short on wins, but abundant in other intangibles.

“I have a lot of big takeaways,” Iola head coach Kelsey Johnson said. “It’s not how you want your first year to go as far as record wise, (1-18) but besides the record, it is how you want your first year to go. You have great kids, you have great attitudes.”

