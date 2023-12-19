 | Tue, Dec 19, 2023
Recalling Elsmore’s basketball juggernaut

A reader looks back at a pair of Elsmore High School basketball teams. The squad narrowly missed out going unbeaten during the 1949-1950 and 1951-52 campaigns.

Sports

December 19, 2023 - 3:14 PM

Team members of the 1951 Elsmore High School Dragons basketball team are, front row from left, Willis Reeves, Jackie Franklin, Hillis Krokstrom, Jackie Krokstrom and Dale Cox; second row, Dukie Myers, Earl Carlson, Max Ludlum, Dean Ludlum, coach Ozzie Thomas and Jim Lander. Register file photo

The recent discovery of a team photo of the 1949-1950 LaHarpe Panthers champion girls basketball team sent other Register readers in search of local sports history items of note.

One such reader brought in a clipping that detailed the success of the 1950 and 1951 Elsmore Dragons boys basketball team.

The Dragons dominated local play over the two years, winning a pair of Class B District championships, then winning a regional title and placing fourth at the Class B state tournament in 1950.

