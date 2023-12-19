Recalling Elsmore’s basketball juggernaut

The recent discovery of a team photo of the 1949-1950 LaHarpe Panthers champion girls basketball team sent other Register readers in search of local sports history items of note.

One such reader brought in a clipping that detailed the success of the 1950 and 1951 Elsmore Dragons boys basketball team.

The Dragons dominated local play over the two years, winning a pair of Class B District championships, then winning a regional title and placing fourth at the Class B state tournament in 1950.