Red Devil baseball drops two to Cowley

ARKANSAS CITY — Allen Community College had a tough go of it on the baseball diamond Thursday.

The Red Devils saw host Cowley County Community College score a pair of decisive runs on a wild pitch and fielding error in a 7-5 loss in the first game of a doubleheader. A pair of Tiger pitchers combined for a one-hitter over eight innings in a 10-0 shutout.

The losses put ACC at 14-10 on the season, with the four-game series set to wrap up with a home doubleheader Saturday. Games are slated to start at 1 and about 3 p.m. Allen also will host Northern Oklahoma College-Enid for a single game at 1 p.m. Sunday.