Red Devil domination

Allen's women's basketball team started sluggish but dominated Fort Scott on Wednesday night for their third conference win of the season.

January 27, 2022 - 9:39 AM

Dayle Hambelton works the top of the arch vs Fort Scott. Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

Allen’s women started slow but finished hot in a 62-41 win over Fort Scott Community College on Wednesday night.

The game started off back and forth. Allen couldn’t get an advantage, due in large part to turnovers and poor shooting. Fort Scott’s Lady Hounds didn’t do themselves any favors either, plagued by poor shooting.

Eventually, the Red Devils found their groove and their  shots started falling. Fort Scott, however, continued to lose the ball, allowing the Red Devils to open up a double-digit lead early in the second quarter. 

