Red Devil men snap skid

Wednesday offered just what the doctor ordered for Allen Community College’s men’s soccer.

The Red Devils struck early, with goals from Alex Ameda and Alfie Scandle in the first half.

Then, after an early lull in the second half allowed visiting Southeast to strike twice, the Red Devils ended with a wallop.

Musa Abelgadir scored in the 70th minute before Elvis Simiyu struck twice 15 minutes apart to give ACC some breathing space in a 5-2 victory.

“Getting that early goal helped,” Red Devil head coach Doug Desmarteau said. “We kept the pressure on them from there.”

Calum Murphy, one of 14 sophomores recognized before the match, was a key protagonist as well.

His assist paved the way for Almeda’s early goal. Jehova Djimtotinine got the assist for Scandle’s goal for the 2-0 lead.

Then, after Southeast scored twice, Murphy was responsible for the assists to Abdelgadir in the 70th minute, Simiyu three minutes later and then Simiyu again in the waning moments of the match.

“We got a little lax in the second half,” Desmarteau said. “I was proud of the guys for coming through on Sophomore Day. It had been a rough couple of weeks for us in terms of scoring goals.”

The win moves Allen to 5-8-2 overall and 2-5-1 in Jayhawk Conference play, with one more home match on Saturday against Central to wrap up the 2024 season.