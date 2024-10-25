Red Devil rebuild underway

Welcome to Project Makeover: Red Devils edition.

The Allen Community College women, under head coach Leslie Crane, became a dominant force in the Jayhawk Conference last season, coming within a whisker of playing for the program’s first ever Region VI championship.

But that was then.

And after losing the entire starting lineup and several key reserves to graduation, it meant bringing in a locker room full of newcomers.

Of the 12 players on Allen’s roster, only one — sophomore guard Mafalda Chambel — saw playing time last season.

That means growing pains.

We’re very athletic, and we’re very, very young,” she said. “We’re gonna take some lumps early, and we’re gonna have to be patient as we learn some things. The girls are gonna learn pretty quickly how to play at this level.”

The season, which tips off Friday at the Cowley Classic in Garden City, promises to be a fun one, Crane promises, as the athletes get experience.

“They know they want to win,” she said. “They just have to figure out how to do it. They’re in the process of learning that.”

IT HELPS having Chambela as the starting point guard. The lighting-quick athlete played in 28 games last season, averaging 6 points and 2.4 assists per game, along with 1.4 steals and 2.1 rebounds. She shot 44% from the field and 33% from 3-point range.

“Last year, she didn’t have to be as vocal as she’ll be this year,” Crane said. “She’s found a strong voice, and has really done a very good job of becoming an extension of myself on the court.”

Chambel’s ability to get the offense set up, directing her teammates where to be as the half-court offense unfolds, is invaluable, Crane said.

SOPHOMORE transfer Aaliyah Brown comes to Allen from Graceland University in Independence, Mo.

“Aaliyah brings a lot of rebounding,” Crane said. “She’s good at watching the ball, and going and getting it. She’s learning how to be more of a scorer on the side of the line. She knows how to face up.”

Perhaps best of all, Brown got just enough playing time to want more, Crane said. “She knows what it’s like to be hungry to play,” she said. “You don’t have to motivate her to get things done. That’s something our other girls don’t know yet.”