Allen Community College’s soccer teams knew they’d have their hands full Saturday with perennial power Cowley Community College coming to town.

Sure enough, the visiting Tigers showed their defensive prowess in both matches, limiting the ACC men’s scoring opportunities throughout in a 2-0 victory.

On the women’s side, Cowley scored three goals in the game’s final 20 minutes — more than Allen allowed as a team all of last season — in a 4-0 victory.