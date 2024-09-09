Red Devil soccer, VB have productive weekend

HESSTON — Allen Community men’s soccer secured its second shutout of the season Saturday with a 2-0 win at Hesston.

The Red Devils controlled possession, out-shooting Hesston eight shots to three.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Idiris got onto the scoreboard with an unassisted goal in the 32nd minute. Calum Murphy, fed with an assist from Amogelang Mofoke, made it 2-0 in the 65th minute.

Meanwhile, Allen’s Dickson Phoon blocked all three Hesston shots on goal to help improve the Red Devils to 3-1-1.

Allen’s women continued their recent offensive surge, scoring four times in the second half to pull away for a 6-2 victory.

A shutout loss to open the season, the Red Devil women (3-2) have averaged 4.5 goals per match since then.

Audrey Smith and Jillian Muehlberger did much of the heavy lifting offensively.

Smith recorded a hat trick with goals in the 30th, 42nd and 68th minutes.

Cierra Dominick and Makhya Wignal had assists on two of the goals. Wignal also scored on an assist from Makenna Blanchat as Allen pulled ahead 4-1 by the mid-point of the second half.

Muehlberger went into the act with goals in the 75th minute, on assists from Makenna Blanchat and Smith, respectively.

Sashay Morgan had three saves.

ALLEN’S squads are at home Wednesday against Pratt. The women’s game starts at 2 p.m.; the men begin at about 4.

Allen soccer tops NEO

Allen County Community College started strong and ended stronger Friday.

The Red Devils hosted Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, which entered the non-conference showdown with a glossy 9-1 record.