Red Devil softball, baseball teams fall at Fort Scott

FORT SCOTT — Stop us if you’ve heard this before.

Two days after Allen Community College hosted Fort Scott for a tense, back-and-forth doubleheader, the fun continued Saturday for the final games of their four-game series.

This time, it was the Greyhounds’ turn to end things in walk-off fashion, scoring the winning run on an Allen fielding error in the bottom of the eighth, 9-8.

Fort Scott rode that momentum in Saturday’s final game, erupting for three runs in both the third and fourth innings and four in the bottom of the sixth in an 11-3 victory.