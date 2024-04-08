 | Mon, Apr 08, 2024
Red Devil softball, baseball teams fall at Fort Scott

Allen Community College's baseball and softball teams had a rough go of it Saturday at Fort Scott. The baseball bunch dropped both games of their doubleheader, 9-8 and 11-3. The Red Devil softball team fell, 9-0 and 4-2.

April 8, 2024 - 5:43 AM

Allen Community College's Colin Godfrey, right, fields a pickoff throw Thursday against Fort Scott. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

FORT SCOTT — Stop us if you’ve heard this before.

Two days after Allen Community College hosted Fort Scott for a tense, back-and-forth doubleheader, the fun continued Saturday for the final games of their four-game series.

This time, it was the Greyhounds’ turn to end things in walk-off fashion, scoring the winning run on an Allen fielding error in the bottom of the eighth, 9-8.

Fort Scott rode that momentum in Saturday’s final game, erupting for three runs in both the third and fourth innings and four in the bottom of the sixth in an 11-3 victory.

