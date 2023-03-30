Red Devil softball thumps Pratt

The Allen Community College softball team easily took care of Pratt at home on Monday.

The Lady Red Devils (8-11) defeated the Beavers in five innings, taking a 12-3 run-rule victory. Pratt’s second inning offensive spark wasn’t enough for Allen’s bats which knocked in four runs in the first inning and five runs in the third.

“I think our mentality heading into conference play is playing one game at a time, winning every inning and stringing hits together and pushing runners across,” Allen head coach Nicole Peters said. “We scored four out of six innings so that was good.”