Red Devil volleyball bows out; basketball teams see mixed results

WICHITA — Allen Community College’s volleyball team was unable Saturday to build on its early success against the defending national champions.

The Red Devils were the only Jayhawk Conference rivals to win a set from the top-ranked and still unbeaten Cowley Tigers in the regular season.

Alas, that 3-1 loss was a prelude to Saturday’s Plains District Tournament showtown, where Cowley prevailed, 25-10, 25-14 and 25-15.

The loss ends Allen’s season at 26-9, while Cowley advances to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Individual statistics from the match were not immediately available.

Allen women stay perfect with romp

GARDEN CITY — Allen Community College women maintained their spotless record for the 2024-25 campaign Friday with a 79-34 romp over Sterling College.

The Red Devils had control throughout, extending a 22-11 first quarter lead to 45-14 at the break.

Aaliyah Brown scored 22 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the way. Tawhirkura Doyle was right behind with 13 points and 10 boards.

Ja’Mya Garland chipped in with nine rebounds, Mafalda Chamber dished out six assists. Doyle had five steals, Chambel four and Brown three. Marta Cutazzo and Alyanna Mason came off the bench to add 11 and eight points, respectively.

Allen (3-0) was supposed to play a second game on Saturday at the Garden City Classic, but its scheduled opponent, Otero College, was unable to make it from its La Junta, Colo., campus because of weather.

The Red Devils will host Crowder College Tuesday and the McPherson junior varsity and Oklahoma Wesleyan on Friday and Saturday for the Red Devil Classic.

ACC men continue brutal schedule

ARKANSAS CITY — Allen Community College continued its tough-as-nails start to the 2024-25 schedule.

The Red Devils were at the Cowley Classic Friday and Saturday to tangle with host Cowley College Friday and Butler Community College on Saturday.