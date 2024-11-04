Red Devil volleyball to host Highland to open playoffs

Allen Community College’s volleyball team will host what promises to be a doozy of a first-round match Wednesday to start the NJCAA Division 2 Volleyball Plains District Tournament.

The Red Devils (25-8) will host Highland (26-10) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the ACC gymnasium, the first home playoff game for Allen volleyball since 2007.

Wednesday’s winner moves on to the Region VI semifinals, and potential final round to follow, Saturday at the Friends University campus in Wichita.

Allen nipped Highland in a five-set thriller in October in their only matchup of the regular season.

The winner faces a likely showdown with defending national champion and still undefeated Cowley in the semifinal round.