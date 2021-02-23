Menu Search Log in

Red Devil women fall in road contests

Allen Community College's women got off to a quick start Saturday, but were unable to sustain that momentum in a road loss at Garden City. The Red Devils followed that up with a loss Monday at Independence.

February 23, 2021 - 8:13 AM

GARDEN CITY — A quick start for Allen Community College’s women wasn’t enough to bring the Red Devils a road victory Saturday.

Allen led 17-11 after the first quarter, but Garden City took over in the second period, out-scoring ACC 20-4 in the second period.

Allen clawed its way back to within eight points with seven minutes left, but Garden City closed with a kick, winning 62-37.

