With the memory of their most disappointing loss of the season still fresh in Allen women’s minds — a five-point loss from mid-January at rival Neosho County — the Red Devils were behind the 8-ball early on Saturday in their rematch.

Eight Panther players scored 3-pointers in a mind-boggling first quarter that saw Neosho race to a 26-15 lead.

“We got a little shell-shocked at the start,” head coach Leslie Crane admitted. “But we kept playing.”