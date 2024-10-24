Red Devil women score early, often in rout

Audrey Smith took over the Jayhawk Conference scoring lead as part of another Red Devil explosion as Allen Community College connected early and often Wednesday.

Smith had four goals and four assists, Keimari Simons added three goals and two assists and the Red Devils stuffed visiting Southeast, 11-0.

The Sophomore Day victory snapped a four-match losing streak and improved Allen to 8-8 on the season.

“I was really happy to see the sophomores be sent off the right way,” Red Devil head coach Jeremy McGinniss said. “It was good to see the girls keep up their level of play. Sometimes we have a tendency to play down to our level of competition.”

There was no such danger of that on Wednesday, as Simons and Smith took turns feeding each other assists.

Smith had assisted Simons on the first goal of the match, before Simons returned the favor twice in the manner of moment, with Smith providing both goals, to make it 3-0.

The pattern continued. Smith fed Simons for the Red Devils’ next goal to make it 4-0.

Makenna Blanchat got into the act, feeding Simoris for her third goal of the match, and then to Smith, for her third, as the lead ballooned to 6-0.

Smith then fed Camila Maldonado for a goal late in the half to make it 7-0 — and that’s just in the first half.

Smith’s fourth assist of the match went to Hanna Vieira early in the second half. Shania Charles made it 9-0 on a penalty kick, before Joseph fed Cierra Dominick for another tally.

Dominick assisted Smith’s fourth goal to cap the scoring.

Allen outshot Southeast 36-2, and the Bobcats only had one true shot on goal, easily blocked by ACC goalkeeper Sashay Morgan.

Perhaps most pleasing of all was to see Allen’s players improve from game to game.

“I pride myself on seeing players get better by the time they leave here,” McGinness said. “That was a big part of today, seeing their improvement.”

Allen hosts Central at 11 a.m. Saturday in a game postponed from earlier in the season due to weather.