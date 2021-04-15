Red Devil women stay spotless

Wednesday’s 5-0 romp over visiting Pratt Community College was as much a celebration as it was a competition for Allen Community College’s women.

Two of the team’s early sophomore standouts, forward Dot Usher and goalkeeper Phoenix Michaelis, learned earlier in the day that they were named the conference player and national goalkeeper of the week, respectively, for their roles in the Red Devils’ hot start to the season.

So it came as no surprise that the pair played leading roles in Wednesday’s shutout as well.