 | Fri, Apr 16, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Red Devil women stay spotless

Allen Community College's women rolled in an early showdown of unbeaten teams Wednesday, defeating Pratt, 5-0. It's part of a whirlwind week in which Allen's Dot Usher and Phoenix Michaelis have earned recognition for their sterling play.

By

Sports

April 15, 2021 - 10:10 AM

Allen Community College’s Jasmine Sanders controls possession against Pratt Wednesday in the Red Devils’ 5-0 victory. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Wednesday’s 5-0 romp over visiting Pratt Community College was as much a celebration as it was a competition for Allen Community College’s women.

Two of the team’s early sophomore standouts, forward Dot Usher and goalkeeper Phoenix Michaelis, learned earlier in the day that they were named the conference player and national goalkeeper of the week, respectively, for their roles in the Red Devils’ hot start to the season.

So it came as no surprise that the pair played leading roles in Wednesday’s shutout as well.

Related
April 15, 2021
April 12, 2021
April 8, 2021
October 1, 2011
Most Popular