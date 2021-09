Allen Community College’s volleyball team had its hands full Wednesday evening, with visiting Highland Community College — ranked ninth in NJCAA-Division II coming to town.

Sure enough, Allen played evenly with the Scotties in the first and third sets, but Highland made the plays that counted at the end, to emerge with a straight-set victory.

Allen’s 25-19, 25-11 and 25-13 defeat drops the Red Devils to 7-7 on the season. Highland improves to 19-1.