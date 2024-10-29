Red Devils earn tournament splits

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Allen Community College saw plenty of down-to-the-wire action in a loaded tournament bracket over the weekend.

The Red Devils went 2-2 at the Iowa Central Tournament, dropping a 3-1 match to host Iowa Central, the nation’s 10th-ranked NJCAA-Division II volleyball team, and Des Moines in a best-of-five thriller.

Allen also swept North Iowa, 3-0, and emerged victorious in a five-set marathon over Metropolitan.

The tournament was part of head coach Maria Aikins’ desire to have the Red Devils battle-tested for what promises to be a brutal Region VI tournament, with defending national champion Cowley and fellow juggernaut Johnson County waiting in the wings.

But first, the Red Devils must wrap up the regular season at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Independence.

Allen started things in fine fashion Friday with a 25-18, 25-14 and 25-19 romp over North Iowa. Things were looking even better when Allen took the first set against Iowa Central, 25-18. But the Tritons responded with a wallop, outscoring Allen, 25-16, 25-18 and 25-21 over the final three sets to secure the win.

A pair of five-set thrillers composed Saturday’s action.

Allen, which moved to 28-6 over the weekend, started against Metropolitan winning a 32-30 nailbiter in the first set, then dropping a 25-23 setback in Set 2. The teams traded 25-17 set victories to set up the winner-take-all third-set tiebreaker. Allen took control of that one quickly, winning 15-17.

The Red Devils maintain that momentum in a wild, back-and-forth match against Des Moines.

Des Moines took the opener, 25-15, before Allen rebounded to even things with a 25-21 win in Set 2. Des Moines returned volley with a 25-15 Set 3 win, and nearly closed out a 3-1 win before Allen nipped them in a tight one in the fourth set, 26-24. The fifth-set tiebreaker, too, went down to the bitter end before Des Moines prevailed, 15-12.

Allen’s Josie Weers led a balanced net attack with 49 kills, 12 blocks, 11 digs, two aces and an assist.

Alysa Ladson contributed 44 kills, four aces, three blocks and 20 digs. Joliyanis Roman had 40 kills, 93 digs, three aces, two blocks and five assists.

Isabella Simione-Lagos racked up 171 assists over the four matches, with 11 kills, six aces, two blocks and 61 digs. Audrey Peek had 93 digs, nine aces and 15 assists. Chloe Curl had 33 kills, 22 digs, four blocks and an assist.

Others contributing: Payton Zimmerna, four assists and 34 digs; Teresa Pattanaro, one ace; Camilla Afonso, 52 digs, seven aces, three assists; Patricia Mita, 17 kills, 13 digs, two assists, one block; Grace Larimore, six kills, two blocks, one dig.

Allen (28-6) will host a playoff game after the regular season wraps up, although matchups have yet to be announced.