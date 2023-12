TRENTON, Mo. — Allen Community College’s Randy Crosby continued his torrid play to start the 2023-24 season.

Alas, his season-high 34 points — the second straight game he’s hit a high-water mark for the Red Devils — weren’t enough in a 107-87 loss to North Central Missouri College Saturday.

The defeat drops ACC to 7-7 with two more games in Hot Springs, Ark., Friday and Saturday at the National Park College Classic to wrap up the fall semester play.