Red Devils fall in overtime

The Allen Community College Red Devils nearly put a blemish on the undefeated Johnson County Community College Cavaliers’ record following an overtime thriller Saturday.

The Cavaliers pulled away with six points in the extra period to down the Red Devils, who fell to 16-7 and tied for third in the Jayhawk Conference with Neosho County at 7-4.

Saturday’s game was a see-saw battle through the final whistle with multiple lead changes throughout the afternoon. Allen led at half, 27-24, but with both teams pushing themselves to the limits, including a 24-point fourth quarter by the Cavaliers, nothing was safe.

Forward Tawhirikura Doyle led the Red Devils in scoring with 23 points, followed by guard Alex Bunch, who came off the bench for 17 points. Forward Aaliyah Brown had a team-leading 13 rebounds, followed by guard Juana Rojas and Bunch with five each.

Although a Jayhawk Conference title is out of reach, the Red Devils can leap-frog Neosho County and Highland College for second place with wins Wednesday against Highland victory Saturday against Kansas City Kansas Community College, along with a Neosho County loss smattered in between. They wrap up the season on the road against Labette Community College next Wednesday.

ACC (12-15-20-16-4—67)

FG/3pt FT F TP

Luthi 2 0 5 4

Chambel 2 3 0 7

Doyle 8/5 3 3 23

Mason 1 0 3 2

Brown 0 0 4 0

Garland 2 1 2 5

Shaw 1 0 2 2

Peek 1/1 1 2 3

Rojas 1 0 2 2

Bunch 7/2 1 1 17