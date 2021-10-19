 | Tue, Oct 19, 2021
Red Devils fall short to Pratt

Allen County gets down 2-0 before 3-2 loss despite goals from Mngathu and Mase



Sports

October 19, 2021 - 10:05 AM

Allen cOunty's Temesgn Tezera fights for the ball in a men's soccer game against Pratt Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

Allen County’s men were never able to come back from an early 2-0 deficit against Pratt Community College, losing 3-2 in Monday’s match. Thandkinkosi Mnqathu and Jordan Mase scored goals for the Red Devils.

Cillian Giligan had the only assist for Allen coming on the goal by Mngathu. Allen County had 12 shots on goal in the contest. Mase had five of those shots. Mngathu and Giligan both had three shots for Allen.

Allen County allowed two goals within the first 18 minutes. That advantage allowed Pratt to dictate the way the game was played, slowing it down. Pratt controlled the ball and passed it with ease to try to run the clock out.

