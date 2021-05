CHANUTE — Allen Community College’s soccer team would have made the U.S. Postal Service proud.

The Red Devils let neither the rain nor the dark of night prevent them from securing a Region VI championship, scoring twice in a five-minute span in a thrilling 2-0 win over Pratt Community College Wednesday evening.

The game, moved to the Chanute HIgh School football field because of rainy weather, was held in a steady downpour from start to finish.