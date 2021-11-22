Red Devils go 2-0 in Texas trip

ACC men’s basketball has to be feeling good. The Red Devils swept the weekend in Dallas. On Friday, Allen defeated Richland College 60-59 in a barnburner. On Saturday, Allen flexed its muscles a bit more in an 85-55 win over Brookhaven.

Against Richland, Ed Wright was feeling in the zone and started the Red Devils off on a 6-0 run, draining two consecutive three-pointers. Richland came storming back to mount a five-point halftime lead. Richland continued its hot streak in the second half, leading Allen by as much as 11 points.

Allen turned to redshirt freshman Trevian Sylvester off the bench to provide a spark and help lead a Red Devil rally. Sylvester did just that and got to the free-throw line, taking care of business there and from deep, hitting a clutch three to turn the momentum in favor of the Red Devils. The Red Devils rode that momentum for the next 11 minutes and change. Richland, however, mounted a strong comeback and took the lead with less than a minute left.