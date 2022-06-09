 | Thu, Jun 09, 2022
Red Devils honored

The Red Devils went 26-26 in 2022, bowing out in the Region VI playoffs.

June 9, 2022 - 3:23 PM

Allen’s Josh Fluet earned honorable mention all-KJCCC Eastern Division honors

Allen Community College’s baseball team placed four players on the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Eastern Division all-conference team.

Leading the way for the Red Devils was freshman outfielder Nathan Bach, who paced the club in multiple offensive categories.

The Boulder, Colo., native hit a club-high .400 over 50 games, while slugging 11 home runs, driving in 52, scoring 50 and racking up a .725 slugging percentage. His 24 doubles ranked second on the quad, as did his 66 hits.

