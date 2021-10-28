 | Thu, Oct 28, 2021
Red Devils romp

Allen women's soccer moved on to the next round of the playoffs on a wet, windy day with a 4-0 win in Chanute over Highland.

A rematch with Pratt is next for the Lady Red Devils.

October 28, 2021 - 9:12 AM

Allen's Samantha Burks with the ball. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

CHANUTE — The Allen Community College women’s soccer team played its first match of the playoffs against Highland Community College. The Red Devils won 4-0. The game was played at Chanute on artificial turf. 

“It’s kind of odd being on the road for a home game,” said ACC coach Jeremy McGinnis. “Our field was under a little bit of water. We moved the game to make sure we gave both teams the opportunity to play their best.”

Autumn Wyatt, Samantha Burks, Yasmin Evans, and Danielle Jeffcoat scored for the Lady Red Devils.

