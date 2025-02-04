Red Devils settle for Pratt split

PRATT — A bases-loaded grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning spoiled a dazzling Allen Community College comeback.

The Red Devil baseball team was in Pratt Saturday for a doubleheader to wrap up a season-opening four-game series.

After winning the first two games of the series last Wednesday at home, the Red Devils trailed 6-1 after three innings of Saturday’s opening.

Allen rallied for five in the top of the fourth to knot the score, and force extra innings.

But Allen’s offense cooled from there, as the Beavers kept things in check until the grand slam from Pratt’s Quinn Johnson in the bottom of the eighth secured a 9-6 Pratt victory.

Saturday’s second game started in much the same manner. Allen trailed early, and then tried to rally, but did not get much going in a 9-1 loss.

“It was wet here, and the wind was a factor, but it was the same for them as it was for us, so no excuses,” Red Devil head coach Kirk Doyle said.

Saul Bolivar pitched five strong innings of relief in the opener, allowing two hits with seven strikeouts.

Jose Zorilla went 3-for-4 with a run, while Lance Vickers hit a two-run home run, and Krue Lowe had a double. Marquee Williams added a pair of singles. Logan Martin added a single and two RBIs.

Keaton Hartman got the start, allowing two hits over two innings of work. Brodie Gleason also pitched, allowing a hit and a walk.

PRATT held leads of 1-0 after one, 4-0 after two and 6-0 after three. The margin grew to 9-0 after five before Allen’s offense struck for a run in the top of the sixth.

Trent Lavicky paced the Red Devil offense with a single and triple and a run scored. Nicky Moretto added a single.

Jace Arnold got the start on the mound, striking out three over 2.2 innings. Grayson Roberson came on in relief, striking out two over 2.1 innings. Brannock Blankenship added a scoreless inning of relief as well.