Red Devils win road thriller

HIGHLAND — Allen Community College withstood a furious comeback from host Highland Wednesday, and in so doing, moved up a slot in the Jayhawk Conference volleyball standings.

The Red Devils jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead, prevailing 25-20 and 25-12 before the Scotties turned the table.

Highland came back with a vengeance, winning sets 3 and 4, 25-20 and 25-18, to set up a winner-take-all fifth-set tiebreaker.

That, too, went back and forth before Allen emerged with a 17-15 set win to secure the 3-2 win.

The victory bumps Allen to 21-6 overall, and just as importantly, to 5-3 and into a tie for third place in the Jayhawk Conference standings with Highland.

A quartet of hitters led the way.

Joliyanis Roman racked up 18 kills over the five sets, followed by Josie Weers with 16, Alysa Ladson with 15 and Chloe Curl with 11.

Patricia Mita added seven kills, while Isabella Simione-Lagoa had five service aces and 57 assists. Audrey Peek led with 35 digs, followed by Roman with 27, Simione-Lagoa and Camila Aonso with 26 apiece and Ladson with 17.

Weers led with three blocks. Simione-Lagoa and Curl both had two.

Allen hosts Coffeyville for the team’s final home match of the season Wednesday. A planned match Friday at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M has been canceled.